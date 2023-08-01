(KRON) — Nima Momeni will be back in court for the second day of his preliminary hearing in San Francisco on Tuesday. A judge will work to determine if the evidence against Momeni is enough to bring him to trial.

Yesterday, the court heard from the first officers to arrive at the scene of the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee on April 4. Police arrived just after 2:30 a.m. on Main Street where they found Lee bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

The knife that is suspected to have been used in the killing was found on the floor of a CalTrans parking lot nearby. Momeni’s defense team took extra time to clarify that another person was at the scene of the crime when police arrived, but they were not taken in for questioning.

Outside the courtroom after the hearing yesterday, defense attorneys alleged “some people weren’t interviewed” and that fingerprints were not taken on the handle of a knife.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for live updates from inside the courtroom.