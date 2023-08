SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nima Momeni, the man accused of fatally stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee, pleaded not guilty to murder in a San Francisco courtroom on Tuesday. Momeni, 38, was arrested several days after Lee was fatally stabbed in SF’s Rincon Hill neighborhood back in April.

Despite early speculation that Lee was a victim of random street violence, Lee and Momeni knew each other. However, the nature of the relationship is unclear.

