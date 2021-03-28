Nirvana Soul: Sisters turn dream to reality with coffee shop in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – As Women’s History Month comes to a close — KRON4 is highlighting a couple of women who, despite the pandemic, decided to open up a small coffee shop this past September.

Nirvana Soul Coffee not only offers coffee, tea, and waffles but also space to find a little bit of peace during these trying times.

The shop is located in Downtown San Jose and is run by sisters Jeronica and Be’Anka who have dreamed of creating a space like Nirvana Soul.

They hope when folks leave their coffee shop they’ll be inspired to fulfill their dreams as well.