BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — After a possible threat of a school shooter, there was no active shooter at Benicia High School on Thursday as authorities deemed the threat posted on social media was not credible, according to Benicia police.

Detectives have identified and arrested a 16-year-old student to be the one who posted the threats.

The boy was booked into juvenile hall, and police said family members are cooperating with the investigation.