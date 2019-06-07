No agreement reached as New Haven teachers enter Day 14 of strike

UNION CITY (KRON) — Thursday was day 13 of the teachers strike in the New Haven Unified School District, and once again teachers massed in front of the district offices to picket.

“We’re here as long as it takes to get a fair contract,” said one teacher.

Earlier in the day the district sweetened its salary offer.

But teachers rejected it and offered up a counter proposal which put the two sides $7 million apart.

“Disappointment is our reaction,” said district spokesman John Mattos. “That package the teachers put together will cost $17.2 million, ours would cost $10 million, we came up from $6 million, so we made some significant movement.”

“We’re still not close over the next two years,” said Logan High School Social Science Teacher George Zuber. “There is 7% inflation rate, so their offer is a 10% loss and after 13 days of striking we are not going to accept a 10% loss.”

That sets the stage for day 14 of the strike, with just a week to go in the school year.

In the meantime, a group of parents are concerned that if the teachers on strike aren’t able to give their child their final grade, it could impact scholarships and college entrance.

They hope to discuss that with the district on Friday.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES