(KRON) — Attorneys for the two defendants accused of kidnapping a 3-month-old baby from a San Jose apartment on Monday requested bail in a court appearance Friday but were denied by the presiding judge. The judge left it at no bail and all parties are expected to be back in court on May 12 to hear arguments about bail again.

May 12 is also the day the defendants, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, 43, and Jose Ramon Portillo, 28, may enter a plea. A third man, Baldomeo Sandoval, 37, was initially arrested along with Ramirez and Portillo, but prosecutors declined to charge him with any crimes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.