ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Some BART riders traveling on the Richmond-Berryessa/North San Jose line should expect delays this weekend on July 16-17. The train tracks between the South Hayward and Union City stations will undergo maintenance.
AC Transit will provide a free bus for riders to and from the two stations. If traveling that direction, BART says riders should expect their trips to be 20-25 minutes longer than usual.
The closures between the South Hayward and Union City stations are not only for this weekend. BART announced the following weekends in which the a bus will be provided between the two stations:
- July 30-31
- August 13-14
- September 3-5 (Labor Day Weekend)
- September 10-11