ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Some BART riders traveling on the Richmond-Berryessa/North San Jose line should expect delays this weekend on July 16-17. The train tracks between the South Hayward and Union City stations will undergo maintenance.

AC Transit will provide a free bus for riders to and from the two stations. If traveling that direction, BART says riders should expect their trips to be 20-25 minutes longer than usual.

Map of trackway shutdown this weekend (BART).

The closures between the South Hayward and Union City stations are not only for this weekend. BART announced the following weekends in which the a bus will be provided between the two stations: