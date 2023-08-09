(KRON) — The Santa Rosa City Council unanimously voted to amend an ordinance against camping in public spaces within the city.

In addition to setting up specific restrictions on where people can set up tents, a newly updated ordinance now aligns with federal law by making sure there is shelter for an unhoused person before being told to leave.

Santa Rosa will prohibit encampments in city parks and anywhere that blocks pedestrian access, fire lanes or transit hubs. The encampments are not permitted to have electrical connections and flammable liquids.

Some council members have raised concerns that the law focuses on what people can’t do rather than what they can. The city may visit the idea of a sanction space for encampments within Santa Rosa although it is not clear just yet.

Santa Rosa previously had a public ordinance banning camping on public properties since 1994.