OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — On Friday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said no charges have been filed against the prime suspect, Jason Walizada, behind an October 21 house party shooting in Oakley. Four teenagers, all between ages 15 and 17, were shot in the melee.

Walizada “will be released from custody later today pending further developments in our investigation,” Oakley police said Friday in a press release.

One of the victims, 16-year-old Ke’Marion Tucker of Brentwood, died. The house party on Shannon Way was attended by several students of Liberty High School in Brentwood, where Tucker was also a student.

Tucker was in his junior year of high school and the oldest of six siblings.

Keith Tucker told KRON4 that his son had big ambitions for working in healthcare before his life was cut short. “Ke’Marion was a high spirited little man. He was always just a great big brother. Anybody who was around him, he wanted to look out after them,” Keith Tucker said.

Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard said, “No parent should ever have to receive the news that happened (Saturday) night and live through the horror of losing a child.”

Ke’Marion Tucker, 16, of Brentwood, was one of four teens shot at an Oakley house party on Oct. 21, 2023.

Walizada, an 18-year-old Antioch resident, was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the chaotic shooting. Walizada remained behind bars in a Martinez jail in lieu of $3.5 million bail as of Friday evening, according to inmate records.

Oakley detectives are still investigating and gathering more evidence. “Once Oakley police complete their investigation, they will likely present the District Attorney’s Office with a request for prosecution,” the DA’s Office wrote. Prosecutors said they will not file charges until they have received more police reports from the Oakley Police Department.

Under California law, defendants who are younger than 18 at the time a crime is committed can be prosecuted as juveniles. Jail inmate records show Walizada turned 18 on October 4, less than three weeks before the house party shooting.

“Due to the sensitive and active nature of this investigation, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s

Office will not be making any additional statements at this time,” the DA’s Office wrote.

The house party was so loud on Saturday night that police were called to the home. Officers spoke to an 18-year-old woman who hosted the party and lives in the home. Police warned her of the noise complaint. The woman told officers that she would “shut down” the party and didn’t need help getting rid of party-goers, according to police.

“The female advised the party was being shut down and they were trying to get people to leave but kids kept showing up. Officers asked if she needed help shutting down the party and she declined assistance,” OPD wrote.

Ke’Marion Tucker is seen with his family.

A witness told investigators that just 30 minutes after police officers left the house, a group of 20-30 “kids” showed up. They were unable to enter the party because the front door was locked. Instead, the group entered the backyard using a side gate.

“Shortly after, screaming was heard coming from inside the home and several people were seen running out the front door. Shortly after that, approximately five-six shots were heard being fired in front of the residence,” OPD wrote.

Police officers were dispatched back to the same house at 11:12 p.m. in response to the shooting. The gunman fled from the area before police arrived.

Neighbor Joshua Laine heard the gunshots and screaming. “They were all running around, and I mean it kind of sounded like a horror movie. I heard someone on the grass get asked if they had gotten shot. It was terrible,” Laine told KRON4.

Ke’Marion Tucker died at the scene. Three more teenaged victims were rushed to a hospital and are expected to survive.

On Friday night, the Liberty High School football team will have a moment of silence on the field to honor Ke’Marion Tucker.