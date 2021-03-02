No charges for ‘vigilante’ Chinatown store owner who fired gun at Oakland robbery suspects

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday announced charges will not be filed against a man who fired shots at several suspects trying to rob a woman across the street from his store in Chinatown last month.

In a statement, District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said no charges would be filed based on Aaron Yee’s “justifiable use of force to defend the victim from a violent attack.”

“The District Attorney’s Office does not condone vigilantism,” said District Attorney Nancy O’Malley. “However, after a thorough review of the facts of the incident, it is clear that Mr. Yee fired his weapon in lawful defense of the victim of the robbery or what appeared to be a possible kidnapping.”

According to authorities, the victim – who was wearing a camera around her neck – was walking alone on 9th Street on the night of Feb. 15 when she was approached by the two suspects.

Upon hearing the victim’s screams, Yee fired his weapon at the suspects, prompting them to get into their getaway car and drive away.

Officials said Yee – who has a valid concealed weapon carry permit – remained on scene and cooperated with authorities.

This robbery remains under investigation.

The District Attorney’s office said the robbery is the latest in an uptick in crimes against Asian Americans in Oakland’s Chinatown and across Alameda County.

In response to the recent attacks, Oakland police created a new community liaison position within the department, responsible for bridging the gap between language barriers and to help the community with crime reporting.

O’Malley said older Asians are targeted because of the stereotype that they don’t report crimes due to language barriers. Her office is investigating whether the attacks were racially motivated.

Oakland’s new police chief, LeRonne Armstrong, visited Chinatown twice in his first week to build trust with business owners and residents and let them know about the increased presence of police there.

“We want them to feel like they’re not alone,” he said.

Meanwhile, the attacks have prompted volunteers to offer to walk older residents to their cars or homes after shopping.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.