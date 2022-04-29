OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland teachers are going on a one-day strike today protesting the closure of 11 schools.

Oakland Unified has told families not to bring their kids to school today because they won’t have enough staff.

Students and parents plan to be out there joining hundreds of teachers on the picket line.

This is another effort to stop the Oakland Unified School District from shutting down three schools this year and eight next year.

The district voted to close the schools citing a significant drop in enrollment, saying its not getting enough funding from the state to keep the schools running.

Teachers and parents don’t believe that’s true and say the closures will devastate families.

Oakland Unified believes this strike is illegal, saying actions like this are only allowed when a contract is not being agreed upon between the union and district or for health and safety reasons.

But the union, the Oakland Educators Association, believes it has every right to go on strike because the district refuses to negotiate the closure of schools with the union, making this is an unfair labor practice strike — and parents joining the picket line are giving teachers their full support.

Thousands of families today in Oakland will have to find somewhere for their kids to go if the parents have to go to work.

For those joining in on the strike, there are several events all day starting with picket lines around 6:30 a.m. at several school sites.

A press conference at Parker Elementary School will be at 8 a.m.

There will be save our schools block party at Lake Merritt around 11 a.m., followed by a march to city hall at 1:30 p.m.