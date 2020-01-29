‘No confirmed cases’ of coronavirus in Bay Area, Santa Clara health official says

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Another day brings no new evidence the coronavirus has spread to the Bay Area.

As concern grows, so do efforts to keep the public informed about what’s happening.

“There’s a lot more that we don’t know than we do know,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County public health officer

Cody on Tuesday cleared the air about what is known about the possible presence of the novel coronavirus in Santa Clara County.

“There are a handful of cases in the U.S. and now two in California, however, we have no confirmed cases in the County of Santa Clara and so far, no cases in the Bay Area,” she said.

Despite that, Dr. Cody says the county has activated it’s emergency operations

center and is trying to keep tabs on what’s happening at clinics and in doctor’s offices.

“What we have done is assemble a team just to handle calls from health care providers who have patients with concerns they want to discuss and we have another team that is handling calls from non health care providers with concerns,” Dr. Cody said.

Informational fliers are circulating amid an effort to both reassure and inform citizens about the virus, especially those who may have recently traveled to China.

Beyond that, there was a reminder that the coronavirus alert has arrived during flu season.

“So we are not issuing any general recommendations other than to say, because it’s the season where lots of viruses are circulating, if you are sick, we’re asking that you not go to a place where a lot of people are congregating,” she said.

