SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian was killed in a pre-dawn collision in San Jose Wednesday near Almaden Expressway.

According to police, a woman was driving a 2020 Hyundai sports utility vehicle through the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Almaden Expressway when the Hyundai struck a man at 4:36 a.m.

The man was attempting to walk across Cherry Avenue when he was struck, the San Jose Police Department wrote. The victim was not in a crosswalk, Sgt. Christian Camarillo said.

“The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. No drug or alcohol influence is suspected,” Camarillo wrote.

There have been 58 traffic fatalities, including 30 pedestrian fatalities, in San Jose this year.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming the victim’s identity and notifying next of kin.

Police are still investigating the deadly accident. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Detective O’Brien of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit by emailing 3527@sanjoseca.gov or by calling 408-277-4654.