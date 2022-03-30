REDWOOD CITY (KRON) – Gas prices are still going up, albeit not leap frogging like we saw a month ago when Russia invaded Ukraine.

This morning the average gas price in California is $5.91, up four cents from last week, and in most cities that seems to be the trend.

San Francisco is up a penny to $5.94.

San Jose is up two cents to $5.85.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is still pushing for his gas rebate to families, capping it off at $800 ($400 per car.)

An expert with Gas Buddy says there is a chance we see the national gas average fall below $4 in a few weeks, but he said you just never know.

Right now the national gas average is $4.25 which is $1.37 higher than at the same time last year.

Motorist Scott Amos said “I’m the lucky one.”

“I have a very small commute so it’s for me to spend on business, but on a personal side we used to take trips to Napa and Monterrey more often,” Amos said. “That’s $6 a gallon and that’s a really expensive trip to take.”