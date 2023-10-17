(KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department responded to a false report of a shooting at a middle school Tuesday morning. San Leandro PD received a call about a shooting at Washington Manor Middle School at 11:41 a.m., according to a post from the department on X, formerly Twitter.

Officers arrived on the scene and could not locate any evidence of a shooting. They were also unable to locate the original caller.

San Leandro PD officers completed a security check and are expected to clear the scene. Traffic may remain impacted until all units are cleared, police said.