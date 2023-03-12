SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Silicon Valley Bank will not be protected by a federal bailout after its failure, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Treasury Janet Yellen announced Sunday.

Yellen, in an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” provided few details on the government’s next steps. But she emphasized that the situation was much different from the financial crisis almost 15 years ago, which led to bank bailouts to protect the industry.

“We’re not going to do that again,” she said. “But we are concerned about depositors, and we’re focused on trying to meet their needs.”

With Wall Street rattled, Yellen tried to reassure Americans that there will be no domino effect after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

“The American banking system is really safe and well capitalized,” she said. “It’s resilient.”

Customers of SVB do have some federal protections for their funds. The first $250,000 deposited in the accounts is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and those funds will be available to depositors by Monday morning.

For the many depositors who had more than $250,000 in their accounts — including individuals and even many Silicon Valley startups — the question remains: how much of their money will they get back? The answer is still unclear.

After the FDIC seized the assets of SVB, it formed the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara and placed all funds into the bank at market close on Friday. The FDIC plans to provide a certificate to depositors listing the amount of uninsured funds that were held by SVB. As the assets of SVB are sold off, the resulting funds will be disbursed to depositors in an aim to recoup deposit amounts.