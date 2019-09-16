Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

No foul play suspected in case of body found in San Leandro Bay

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) Investigators say there is no foul play suspected in the case of a body that was recovered from San Leandro Bay.

Authorities said jet skiers found the body of the victim along the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline Saturday morning.

Oakland fire crews responding and recovered the body from the water.

Officials said they’re still working to identify the person.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News