No foul play suspected in case of body found in San Leandro Bay

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) Investigators say there is no foul play suspected in the case of a body that was recovered from San Leandro Bay.
Authorities said jet skiers found the body of the victim along the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline Saturday morning.
Oakland fire crews responding and recovered the body from the water.
Officials said they’re still working to identify the person.
