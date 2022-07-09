SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a “large” two-alarm commercial building fire Saturday morning in San Leandro, Alameda County Fire announced on Twitter. Officials say the fire, which has now been extinguished, happened at an abandoned building, and no injuries were reported.

The fire happened at a local business named Larsen Bros Lumber located at 14200 Washington Ave around 7:30 a.m. It took firefighters over 90 minutes to fully extinguish the main body of the fire.

Officials said fire was coming from all sides of the building. The San Leandro Police Department assisted in the response.

Larsen Bros Lumber is approximately 1.5 miles east of Highway 880 in San Leandro.