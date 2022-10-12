Crews responded to a fire on Harlan Street in San Leandro on Oct. 12 (Image courtesy of Alameda County Fire Department).

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire in San Leandro Wednesday afternoon, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. No injuries were reported from a fire at a structure on Harlan Street.

Officials reported the fire happened at 12:50 p.m. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show a door was knocked down from the structure as crews worked to put out the blaze.

The fire happened at a structure with at least two stories, according to the photo. Harlan Street is approximately a 10-minute walk from the San Leandro BART station.

(Alameda County Fire Department) (Alameda County Fire Department)

KRON On is streaming news live now

No other information regarding the incident was available.