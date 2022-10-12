ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire in San Leandro Wednesday afternoon, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. No injuries were reported from a fire at a structure on Harlan Street.
Officials reported the fire happened at 12:50 p.m. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show a door was knocked down from the structure as crews worked to put out the blaze.
The fire happened at a structure with at least two stories, according to the photo. Harlan Street is approximately a 10-minute walk from the San Leandro BART station.
No other information regarding the incident was available.