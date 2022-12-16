OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews have successfully contained a house fire Friday afternoon, the Oakland Fire Department announced on Twitter. No injuries were reported from the fire at a two-story home on the 1500 block of 35th Avenue.

All of the home’s occupants were able to leave the residence safely, officials said. The fire was mainly on the second floor above the garage.

Photos posted by the Oakland Fire Department (below) show smoke coming out of near the front windows of the home. The fire was first tweeted out before noon at 11:58 a.m.

Crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon on 35th Avenue (Oakland Fire Department). (Oakland Fire Department)

The 1500 block of 35th Avenue is near the Fruitvale BART station. It is approximately a seven-minute walk away.