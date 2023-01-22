SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a residence Sunday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department (SJFD) said on Twitter. The blaze happened on Mueller Avenue, and no injuries have been reported.

It is unknown at this time if any residents of the building were displaced. SJFD sent out the initial tweet about the fire at 4:13 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., officials did not say whether or not the fire is contained. San Jose police said traffic was impacted in the area.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Mueller Avenue is located between Highway 680 and N Capitol Avenue.