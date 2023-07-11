(BCN) — A shooting shut down part of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland on Monday afternoon but no injured victims were found, according to police.

Oakland police received multiple reports of shots fired shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 50 block of MacArthur Boulevard and officers arrived to find evidence of a shooting but no one injured. While at the scene, officers saw someone with a BB gun and detained them, but later determined the person was inside of a building when the shooting occurred and was not the suspected shooter, police said.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.