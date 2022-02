SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Firefighters were able to contain a fire on Meridian Avenue in San Jose to the unit of origin Saturday morning, with no reports of injuries, officials said.

The firefighters responded to the apartment fire on the 1000 block of Meridian Avenue around 5 a.m., officials said on social media.

Two residents were displaced by the fire, but there are no reports of injuries at this time, officials said.

Copyright © 2022 by Bay City News, Inc.