SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Shots were fired in the area of Market Street and New Montgomery Street on Friday evening, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed.

SFPD responded to the scene at 8:28 p.m. for the report of a shooting. All involved parties had fled by the time officers responded, SFPD said.

As of 9 p.m., there were no reported injuries. SFPD said multiple witnesses were present.

An entrance to the Montgomery Street BART station at New Montgomery and Market was closed due to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.