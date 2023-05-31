(KRON) — Crews were able to safely extinguish a car fire on Highway 17 in Campbell, the Santa Clara County Fire Department announced Wednesday on Facebook. The car’s two occupants were not injured in the fire, including a dog that was inside the vehicle.

The fire happened around 10:44 a.m. Monday on northbound Highway 17 near E. Hamilton Avenue. The driver of the motor home noticed the red Toyota Corolla it was towing began to catch fire, officials said. The driver pulled over on the side of the road.

(Santa Clara County Fire Department) (Santa Clara County Fire Department)

Fire crews, along with CHP San Jose, then knocked the fire down without anyone getting hurt. The motor home was damaged from the blaze but was still drivable, officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The blaze caused two lanes to be closed temporarily but have since reopened.