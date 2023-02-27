SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Wild 94.9 radio station put out a statement on its missing host Jeffrey Vandergrift, also known as “JV,” saying there was no new information or leads on his whereabouts.

JV has been missing since Thursday, Feb. 23, and officially reported missing to the San Francisco police on Friday, Feb. 24.

“Since that time, there has been no trackable activity on his cell phone. There has also been no activity on his credit cards or any other banking records,” the station tweeted Monday. “These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news.”

Vandergrift, 54, has not been seen since leaving his home on the 200 block of King Street at 10 p.m. on Thursday night. He is described as a white man who stands 6 feet tall and is 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald. He has tattoos on his arms and above his right ear. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants.

“JV is loved by everyone here at Wild 949 and iHeartMedia, and we know he is equally beloved by his Bay Area listening family,” the station tweeted. “We are asking for your continued prayers for both JV, his wife Natasha, and his entire family.”

Vandergrift is considered at-risk. Anyone who sees Vandergrift is asked to call 9-1-1 and report his location and physical condition.