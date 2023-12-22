OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s just three days until Christmas and the Oakland International Airport is packed on Friday morning with arriving flights and travelers rushing to their holiday destinations. Over the next 10 days, 115 million people are expected to travel across the country.

Of those, about 7.5 million are expected to travel by air.

As of Friday morning, there are no major delays at Oakland Airport, but TSA lines are long and packed. Officials at the airport are reminding people to check their flights, arrive two hours early, and to be patient.

If your flight is delayed, airport officials say the best thing you can do is to know the resources available to you, especially on your smartphone. Some airlines have updated their apps to allow people to reschedule flights on their own.

According to the flight status page on the Oakland Airport website, there are about 14 flights currently delayed.