HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Both locations of the shooting that killed seven people on Monday were agricultural facilities, and one is speaking out.

California Terra Garden took over the farm located on San Mateo Road in March 2022. The spokesperson says the company lost four friends and long-time employees to this shooting, a fifth employee is currently being treated for their injuries. “We pray for them,” the spokesperson told KRON4.

A spokesperson for the farm tells KRON4 that 66-year-old Chunli Zhao had been employed at the farm since before California Terra Garden assumed control. The spokesperson for California Terra Garden says that this incident is particularly shocking to their team because, “No previous concerns about Zhao were raised to management.”

First responders respond to the entrance road of the California Terra Garden(Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group via AP)

KRON4 confirmed on Tuesday that Zhao had faced a restraining order in the past. Zhao’s former coworker alleged he tried to suffocate him with a pillow.

The spokesperson said that the families of the victims have been informed of the deaths, but none have been out to the farm. California Terra Garden says it has kept close contact with the families, as it gathers resources to support them and the survivors.

We remain shocked and grief-stricken over the senseless loss of four of our friends and long-time employees, and we pray for the team member that remains in critical condition. As we fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation, we are marshaling resources to care for the loved ones of our team members who passed away from this horrific tragedy. Additionally, we are making grief counseling services available for our other employees. Our staff, who tirelessly work to grow the finest agricultural food products, are like family to us. We will rally together to begin the long healing process. We make this solemn promise to them. David Oates, Spokesperson for California Terra Garden

California Terra Garden is uncertain when it will be able reopen for operations. At this time, the company says its primary focus is the “well being of all employees.”