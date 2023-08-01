(KRON) — No shooting occurred, and no threat was present Tuesday afternoon on the campus of Live Oak High School, despite reports, the Morgan Hill Police Department said. Police received a call from someone on campus reporting shots fired at around 11:10 a.m.

Arriving on campus, officers followed active shooter protocol and locked down the school. They also conducted a thorough search, during which they determined no shooting had occurred.

The caller reported hearing four gunshots inside the school five minutes before calling the police, an investigation revealed. The caller was located by police and through talking to them and other people on campus, police determined there was no threat.

Investigators are trying to determine what led the caller to believe they heard gunshots on school grounds. The investigation is ongoing, according to Morgan Hill PD.