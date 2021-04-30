No suspect in San Jose shooting with 1 injured

SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday night.
Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 10:51 p.m. to the 400 block of E. Brokaw Road on a report of a shooting.
Responding officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot.
The victim had injuries that were life threatening, police said.
Police reported Thursday night there was no information on a suspect or on the motive of the shooting.
