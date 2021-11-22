‘No sympathy’: What Gov. Newsom is doing to help stop Bay Area retail thefts

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Governor Newsom was in the Bay Area Monday and explained how he is supporting local efforts to stop rampant retail thefts.

He said there are very well organized crimes being carried out and there is no empathy or sympathy for it.

“They’re not just stealing people’s products and impacting their livelihoods, they’re stealing a sense of place and confidence,” Newsom said.

The state is offering expertise, training and data to local investigators, Newsom said. He added that California Highway Patrol reached out to the police departments in San Francisco and Walnut Creek “within hours” of the crimes.

In addition, he said state officials met with retailers directly to ask what they need, which was more law enforcement presence at store locations. This is beginning to be enforced at shopping malls and plazas on Monday all around the Bay Area, he added.

He hinted that there is an “exponential” increase in supporting these local efforts within the state budget, but did not get into detail.

There were multiple retail smash-and-grabs in the weekend ahead of Thanksgiving. See the map:

But it wasn’t just this past weekend.

A marijuana dispensary was robbed in Martinez on November 17. Two suspects were armed with handguns. In addition, three other jewelry stores were targeted last week – one in Fairfield, one in San Francisco’s Chinatown, and one in Concord in which a whole group was caught on camera smashing the jewelry displays.

Mayor London Breed also said the city is going to start limiting car access to Union Square due to the brazen thefts, so it would be more difficult for thieves to drive off.