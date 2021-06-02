No threats at Santa Rosa mall after reports of ‘active shooter’

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Police said there are no threats at the Santa Rosa Plaza after reports of an “active shooter” at the mall circulated Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., social media users reported a possible “active shooter” incident at the mall.

Police say this was inaccurate.

People saw someone with a replica firearm, but not threatening anyone.

SRPD contacted the person and took them into custody without incident.

Police say the person had an air soft gun.

The incident is being investigated, but police say there was not active shooter and no mall patrons were threatened or injured.

No other details were immediately available.

