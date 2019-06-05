No truth to East Palo Alto girl's claim she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) -- Police in East Palo Alto said Wednesday there is no merit to a 17-year-old girl's claim last year that she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by several men.

The teenage girl told police back in November she was forced into a van with tinted windows outside her East Palo Alto home, driven to an unknown location and sexually assaulted.

After the alleged assault, the girl told police she was thrown from the van.

Police announced Wednesday that there was no truth to the girl's claims and that the alleged crime did not occur.

The girl's mother originally contacted police after the alleged incident on the early morning of Nov. 2.

