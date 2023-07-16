(KRON) — There is no tsunami threat to the Bay Area after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Aleutian Islands in Alaska overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management was in contact with the NWS along with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services early Sunday morning. There would be no tsunami watches, advisories or warnings issued for the Bay Area, the department confirmed on Twitter around 1 a.m.

The National Tsunami Warning Center will continue to evaluate the situation.