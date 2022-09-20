BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) – Valero’s Benicia refinery will be burning off flammable gas as it shuts down equipment as a part of planned work over the next several days, according to a Tuesday morning press release from the Benicia Fire Department.

“During this process, which is expected to begin today and last several days, there may be visible, intermittent flaring, which is a necessary safety precaution that will be managed in accordance with Valero’s Flare Minimization Plan,” the department stated in a notification to the public.

“Valero will continue to communicate with the Benicia Fire Department, Solano County, and Bay Area Air Quality Management District about the potential flaring activity during this period,” the notification continued. “Although it is not anticipated that there will be any community health impacts, the Benicia Fire Department will continue to monitor and stay in communications with Valero.”

KRON ON is streaming live

Another notification will be issued if there are any changes. Community members can ask their own questions by calling the Valero Community Relations Department at 707-745-7534.

Flaring allows oil refineries to get rid of excess gas.