No victim or suspect found in Oakridge Mall shooting, San Jose police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police say they never found a shooting victim at the Oakridge Mall.

Officers responded to the mall around 5:48 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting. According to police, they confirmed a shooting happened and there was “evidence” of a shooting near the reported scene.

“There was an altercation between two different people… one of them fired several rounds,” police said.

However, they said they never found a person shot nor the possible shooter after “multiple hours” of searching. No innocent bystanders were struck, police added, although there were hundreds of Christmas shoppers at the time.

The San Jose Police Department said they originally responded with the same tactics as if there was a possible active shooter. According to police, more than one caller had reported a person was shot and everyone inside was asked to shelter in place during the search.

“I’m very very proud” of the officials who were driving around and turned back around to assist at the mall, officials said at the press conference.

Many more agencies responded to help, including the San Jose Fire Department, the sheriff’s office, California Highway Patrol and emergency medical personnel.

Officials cleared the scene before 10 p.m. that night.

Police said they will release more information and any surveillance when they are ready as it is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our detective bureau at 408-277-3835.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.