NOAA: August tied for second hottest on record

This past August was the second hottest on record.

That’s according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

The agency has been tracking global temperatures for 140 years.

It says August was 1.66 degrees above the average over the last century.

In fact, the five warmest Augusts have all happened since 2014.

2016 was the warmest August ever.

