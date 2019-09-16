NOAA: August tied for second hottest on record

This past August was the second hottest on record.
That’s according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.
The agency has been tracking global temperatures for 140 years.
It says August was 1.66 degrees above the average over the last century.
In fact, the five warmest Augusts have all happened since 2014.
2016 was the warmest August ever.
Latest News Headlines:
- Protest likely to greet Trump fundraising trip in California
- ‘Happy little boy’: Details emerge in death of 13-month-old in Santa Rosa
- Hundreds gather in wine country for event to end stigma around mental illness
- Witness in Hillsborough heiress murder trial loses plea deal
- Grandmother uses hair dryer disguised as speed gun to slow speeding cars