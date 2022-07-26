In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(KRON) — Nobody won the gigantic, $830 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press. The next jackpot will now be $1.02 billion with a cash option of $602.5 million.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s jackpot were revealed to be 7, 29, 60, 63, 66 and a 15 “mega ball.” No one hit the six numbers exactly to claim the top prize.

The jackpot has not been hit since April 15, which is driving it to such a high number. The odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 302 million.

The new, $1.02 billion prize will be the fourth-largest lottery prize in history, according to the AP. The next drawing will be on Friday at 8:00 p.m. PT.