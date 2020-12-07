As we approach International Women’s Month in March, KRON4 wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to local communities and the nation.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide initiative by KRON4’s parent company Nexstar to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

KRON4 again will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women.

Use the form below to nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life.

The winner will receive a $1,000 donation made by KRON4 to her charity of choice, in her honor.