(KRON) — Authorities are investigating a freeway shooting that occurred overnight on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Police believe the incident took place around 1 a.m. on Interstate 880 near the junction with Interstate 238. Officers were informed of the shooting around 5 p.m. CHP Dublin is investigating the incident.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact CHP Hayward at 510-489-1500.