SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The director of a nonprofit organization in San Francisco’s Fillmore District was beaten and assaulted on Friday right outside of the nonprofit’s building, the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center. The victim, James Spingola, apparently asked two men camped out outside of the center’s front doors to move.

Other community leaders are now speaking out against the violent attack. Spingola, the executive director of the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center, is recovering after a brutal attack on Friday, right outside the nonprofit’s doors.

The San Francisco Police Department says he was hit multiple times with a wooden object and physically assaulted by two suspects. The community has already raised more than $40,000 through a GoFundMe to help Spingola recover.

“It should not be that a community center that is providing activities for the development of children would be under siege by this kind of dangerous, unhealthy, social set,” said Dr. Amos Brown with the San Francisco NAACP.

Brown says he spoke to Spingola after the attack.

“He was knocked out literally,” Brown added.

Brown says Spingola was attacked after he asked two unhoused suspects to move away from the center’s front doors. SFPD located one suspect, who was taken to a local hospital, but the second hasn’t been found.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Dr. Brown says these violent encounters and attacks need to stop. He’s now demanding action from city leaders and police to hold perpetrators accountable.

Brown says there will be a meeting with community and city leaders and the police chief next Thursday, July 28 at Third Baptist Church to discuss the issues.