Non-profit organization helps rescue 20 horses from Deer Zone Fires

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – “That lightning was insane because we were actually at our ranch and several hits were somewhere right around us because our windows were shaking,” Chantel Tieman said.

More than 300 firefighters are battling the Deer Zone Fire in Contra Costa County Monday night expected to have been started by lightning.

Mandatory evacuations are still in place for some parts of the area.

It is still burning and is not contained.

An organization KRON4 spoke to rescued about 20 horses Sunday night along the fire lines.

They’ve been doing this kind of work now for seven years.

“Get your animals out and don’t wait until last minute,” Tieman said.

The second the evacuations were ordered in the county on Sunday, Chantel Tieman and her group of volunteers got to work.

“We were just getting calls from everywhere,” Tieman said.

Tieman’s nonprofit is Hold Your Horses and they rescue livestock during fires and disasters all over the state but are based in Contra Costa County.

On Sunday night, they rescued about 20 horses from the Deer Zone Fire, which is now burning at least 1,450 acres.

“It was right there. It really was and then it came back late at night when we were at staging it came back over back toward Valley Park and it was moving pretty good,” Tieman said.

More than 30 crews are working this fire, they say the steep hills and rocky terrain are making it a difficult firefight.

About 150 homes are under a mandatory evacuation on Morgan Territory Road as well as both sides of Marsh Creek Road heading east toward Round Valley Regional Preserve parking lot where the fire is burning.

The horse’s Tieman rescues are brought to nearby ranches, she urges anyone with animals to take these evacuations seriously and to not wait until it is too late.

“We are still getting phone calls from people, well do you think we should go? If you have an evacuation order and it’s not mandatory you should go. At least get your animals out and if you are going to stay home stay home but at least get your animals out and don’t wait until last minute,” Tieman said.

At this time, no structures have burned and there are no reported injuries.

