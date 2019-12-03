Non-profit provides health services to Silicon Valley kids, families

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A non-profit organization is working to break down barriers impacting the youth of Silicon Valley.

Over the past six years, more than 307,000 health services have been provided by Healthier Kids Foundation to local families and kids.

The foundation offers vision, dental and hearing screenings, and referrals at schools and events.

They say 1 in 6 children who are screened need further care. 70-percent of those children received care through the foundation.

Multiple programs are also provided for both children and parents:

10 Steps to a Healthier You

Baby Getaway

Community, Outreach, Prevention, and Education (COPE)

“I am very pleased with Healthier Kids Foundation’s accomplishments for children and their families over the last six years. We have increased our service 6X in six years. Staff has proved that it is not enough that underserved children have health insurance; their efforts have shown which children need additional care and how to help par-ents break down barriers so their children receive that care.” – Healthier Kids Foundation CEO, Kathleen King

