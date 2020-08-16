‘None of us have A/C’: Large crowds gather at Crissy Field amid heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The heat wave caused large crowds to gather at Crissy Field in San Francisco on Saturday.

It was an unnerving sight for some while the community is still managing the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicole Nororian was visiting from Santa Barbara, but she ended up leaving early because the parks were was too packed. “It’s pretty uncomfortable, especially if they don’t have masks on,” Nororian said.

With temperatures inland soaring into triple digits, and the weather hovering around 90-degrees in the city, SF locals made their way to the water.

“Where else are people going to go? You know, none of us have A/C,” said San Francisco resident Erika Harrar.

One family from Dixon made a 90-minute drive down to San Francisco to get away from the sweltering heat.

They said they felt safe spending time in public, despite the public health crisis. “We’re trying to beat COVID-19, and we’ll win,” said William Willaims.

