Nonprofit to serve 500 Thanksgiving meals across Marin County

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) — A group in the North Bay spent their Sunday packing up Thanksgiving day meals for some 500 low income families in the southern Marin area.

For the last 30 years, Performing Stars of Marin has been providing at-risk youth in Marin county the opportunity to get involved in the performing arts.

This year, Director Felecia Gaston decided it was time to give back even more to the community, by providing Thanksgiving meals to folks across Marin City, Shelter Hill in Mill Valley, The Hilarita in Tiburon and Galilee Harbor in Sausalito.

Felecia Gaston joined KRONon to talk more about Performing Stars of Marin.

