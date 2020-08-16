‘Nonstop’ lightning, thunder rattle Bay Area as storms hit off coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re waking up Sunday morning to skies filled with lightning and thunder, you aren’t the only one!

>> Latest weather updates in the KRON4 Weather Center

Amid a scorching heat wave in the Bay Area, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for parts of the Bay include San Jose, San Francisco, and Oakland, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning affects the following counties:

Alameda

Contra Costa

Napa

San Francisco

Santa Clara

Sonoma

San Mateo

Monterey

Santa Cruz

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for San Jose CA, San Francisco CA, Oakland CA until 6:45 AM PDT pic.twitter.com/xHKsXP1HEs — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 16, 2020

Continuous lightning and thunder was reported around the Bay Area and the Central Coast as new storms hit over the ocean and made way toward San Mateo and the Peninsula.

Photo: Bruce WIsmer

Gusty winds have also been reported, pushing through the North Bay and mountain passes, with peak gusts ranging between 60 and 75 mph.

A steady stream of new thunderstorms are expected throughout the day.

People are advised to stay indoors while the warning remains in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories: