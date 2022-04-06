FREMONT (KRON) – The Fremont Unified School District confirmed that “a rope fashioned into a noose was placed in a tree on campus.”

CJ Cammack, superintendent of the district, called it “a symbol of hate and violence.” The noose was found April 5 at American High School.

“Our district celebrates our diversity and deeply values the caring, compassionate culture in our schools. Actions that demonstrate disregard for our values and for the individuals in our school community will not be tolerated,” Cammack stated. “We are collaborating with the Fremont Police Department in an active investigation. We will assign consequences to the person or persons responsible to the fullest extent of our authority in FUSD, and pursue any criminal charges deemed appropriate by FPD. Additional campus supervisors will be on campus in the coming days, and FUSD will provide additional counselors for AHS students and staff.”