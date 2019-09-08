Police, FBI look into possible noose found at Oakland elementary school

OAKLAND (KRON) — What appears to be a noose was found Friday morning at a batting cage near Chabot Elementary School in Oakland, according to OUSD spokesperson John Sasaki.

Less than three weeks ago, a rope in the form of a noose was reported at the same school.

Officials say the FBI is now involved, but determine neither case rises to the level of a hate-crime.

Apparently the first case was an accident, but the school is taking this very seriously due to the context of the image.

“They know young people who actually climb on top of that batting cage,” a little league coach said. “So they think possibly it was used as something to climb up and down from that point.”

“They could be climbing over the fence to get into the field and using that as a way to put their foot in and get down,” one parent said.

There are cameras on campus but none of them were pointing in the direction of where the ropes were found.

“Even the image of a possible noose is something that brings up all kinds of very hard emotions for a lot of people because it is such a symbol of the ugly history of the United States.”

Police continue to investigate.

OUSD’s Police Chief and Superintendent will be at the school on Tuesday to speak with parents and students.