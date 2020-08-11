Noose found hanging from sign at Recology Golden Gate

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Tri-City NAACP is making claims that racial injustices are continuing to happen at the recycling company, Recology.

Most recently the group is citing a noose found hanging from a sign at the Recology Golden Gate site last month.

“Totally inappropriate, especially in these volatile times,” Johnicon George said.

A troubling find for workers at Recology Golden Gate.

A few weeks ago, a letter was sent to drivers detailing on Tuesday July 21st, a noose was found and removed from the property.

In the letter, the company states it does not tolerate offensive racist symbols, and will terminate any employee found to have participated.

Still, 20-year Recology driver and Tri-City NAACP president Johnicon George has some concerns and says a culture change is needed within the recycling company.

“In the breakroom, there’s racist comments, sexist comments homophobic comment and it’s brushed off that they’re truck drivers. It’s not appropriate,” George said.

Five years ago in what appears to be a more targeted incident, a noose was found at one African American driver’s station and the person responsible was only suspended.

George says though this most recent incident seems less targeted, it’s still very concerning.

He was hoping the company would be more transparent.

“I’m disappointed that the public is just now hearing about this. I gave Recology the opportunity to make a public statement that you denounce this behavior and that hasn’t happened,” George said.

In the letter sent to drivers, Recology says an investigation is underway through San Francisco Police Department.

I reached out to SFPD however and was told they were researching if they had information about the incident.

George says he doesn’t have confidence it will be dealt with properly.

“Thinking about allegations of corruption in San Francisco departments and with SFPD that Recology has a major contract with the city and county. I would urge the public to hold Recology and all businesses and city officials to a higher standard,” George said.

Recology never responded to KRON4’s request for comment, as for an image of the noose found on the property — George says Recology refused to release images to them and will only do so when the SFPD investigation is complete.

