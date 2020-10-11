Noose found in Berkeley park leads to hate crime charge

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of tying a noose to a tree branch in Berkeley’s marina has been arrested and charged with a misdemeanor hate crime.
Police said a person who works at the marina saw the man, later identified as Jaime Robledo-Espino tie a noose with some rope on Thursday.
When confronted about the noose, the employee said Robledo-Espino fastened it to a tree branch and fled the area.
The worker took a picture of the suspect and provided it to officers who later arrested him.
He is being held in Alameda County jail on a misdemeanor terrorizing charge, which is considered a hate crime.
